Pete has been spending some quality time with his youngest

Peter Andre has previously revealed his wife Emily doesn’t approve of him sharing photos of their children on social media.

But the 46-year-old risked a telling-off over the weekend by giving fans a glimpse of an adorable new video of youngest Theo.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Peter Andre to star in new documentary which will explore Ant McPartlin’s addiction battle and the pressures of fame

Taking to Instagram, popstar Pete – who also shares five-year-old Amelia with Emily – posted a clip which sees him gardening with his family in the sunshine.

While filming a wheelbarrow of stones, the telly presenter explains he is attempting to move them to create a stylish edge around his lawn.

He tells followers: ‘The aim is to get these in here,’ before panning to his two-year-old son holding a hose pipe in a pair of wellies while mum Emily stands behind him.

‘Theo’s helping, mummy’s helping,’ Pete continues, before adding: ‘So cute!’

See the clip here!

And it looks like fans are in agreement, as one wrote: ‘It’s going to look amazing… cute family working together ❤’

‘Wow pure determination 👌 good fun for the kids to help,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Beautiful family ❤️.’

Peter is also dad to Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, who are thought to be living with him while ex Katie Price gets her life back on track.

But Pricey seemingly reunited with her kids over the weekend as she also took to Instagram with a string of snaps cosying up to the teens.

In one photo, the 40-year-old is pouting alongside lookalike Princess, as she wrote: ‘Me and my mini me 💕💕 she follows me around like a lamb lol.’

Meanwhile, a second photo sees KP and Junior also posing for a quick selfie alongside the caption: ‘My gorgeous boy @officialjunior_andre is soo handsome ❤️❤️.’

This comes after the mum-of-five slammed ex Pete for not letting her feature Junior and Princess in the new series of reality show My Crazy Life.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain last month, Katie slammed: ‘I’m actually cheesed off with Pete.

‘When people watch my show, it doesn’t show Princess and Junior.’

She continued: ‘He won’t allow me to film with them, he won’t allow me to do photoshoots with them and he’s a massive hypocrite.’

Explaining that both parents have to agree before her kids can be filmed, the Loose Women star blasted: ‘He’s really selfish and the kids miss out on it.’