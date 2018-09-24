Pete has chosen to ignore the shock reports

Peter Andre has shared a sweet family photo amid reports ex wife Katie Price has headed back to rehab.

KP reportedly moved into a London treatment centre over the weekend with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after her concerned family and friends urged her to get help over her wild partying.

But it looks like Pete is totally ignoring the recent drama as he’s broken his social media silence with a cute photo outside his front door.

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old shared a photo of his now-wife Emily MacDonagh‘s BMW alongside their one-year-old son Theo‘s miniature toy version on their driveway.

‘As far as cute photos go…….. Like mother like son 🙂 #likemotherlikeson #bmw’, Pete wrote next to the photo which sees a glimpse of his Surrey mansion in the background.

And fans were quick to gush over the adorable pic, as one wrote: ‘Lucky family x’, and a second added: ‘How adorable😊 You have a lovely family Pete 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦👫♥😘’.

Dad-of-four Pete – who also shares Amelia, four, with Emily as well as Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with Katie – made no mention of his ex’s 28-day rehab stint, instead choosing to keep attention on his own home life.

This comes after Pricey’s mum Amy opened up about her daughter’s ‘breakdown’ after she was caught on film rapping ‘I love coke’ during a mate’s boozy hen do in Majorca recently.

Amy – who’s suffering a terminal lung condition – revealed KP has been struggling to cope with her split from third husband Kieran Hayler and has fallen out with Peter over the care of Junior and Princess after they moved in with their dad.

‘No mum or dad wants to see their child treated like this, watch as they crumble, and feel powerless to help,’ said Amy, 66. ‘It’s unbearable.’

She added to The Sun: ‘I am relieved that Kate has admitted she needs help to cope, to recognise her shortcomings and erratic behaviour, and to learn to love herself – to find the person inside she really is.’

Meanwhile the Loose Women star has also faced huge financial concerns over her debts which are allegedly as much as £600,000.

Last month she narrowly avoided being declared bankrupt at the High Court and was instead given three months to come up with a plan to pay back what she owes.

Let’s hope Pricey can get herself back on track.