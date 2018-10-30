Pete has some big Halloween plans for the kids

As Katie Price swerved bankruptcy today, her ex Peter Andre has opened up about his sweet family plans with their children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11.

The kids have been staying with their dad and his wife Emily over the past few months as KP tries to deal with her mental health struggles.

And now the 45-year-old Pete has revealed how he’ll be spending Halloween with his teens, telling fans he’ll be dressing up and taking them out trick or treating.

‘I’m so ready for Halloween!,’ he wrote in his column for new! magazine.

‘I’ve got my skeleton onesie and I’m ready to wear it! At the time of writing my column, the rest of the family haven’t decided what they’re dressing up as, but I am sorted so that’s all that matters, right?’

Opening up about his two younger children who he shares with Emily, the popstar continued: ‘Theo was a little too young to properly enjoy Halloween last year, so we can’t wait to take him trick or treating with us.

‘Let me tell ya, he’s definitely not too young to enjoy chocolate!’

This comes after the Mysterious Girl singer spoke about how ‘lucky’ he is at last night’s Pride Of Britain Awards.

Speaking about his 29-year-old wife, Pete told The Sun: ‘We’re a good team, she’s really good, she’s always smiling, I’m always smiling.

‘We’re so lucky, I feel so lucky and I find ways to juggle it because you get used to what you do and you take time out to be with your family.’

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Katie is now facing potential bankruptcy over a £22,000 unpaid tax bill.

The former glamour model appeared in court today after she was given 12 weeks to come up with a plan to repay her debts, known as an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA).

The hearing has now been pushed back to December 4, where – according to The Mirror – the mum-of-five could be made insolvent and even lose her £2million Sussex mansion.