Peter Andre has put the latest drama involving ex-wife Katie Price aside by sharing a hilarious video of son Junior performing a baffling rap.

The singer filmed 13-year-old Junior as he showed off his skills at home last night and poor Pete was left seriously confused by the teenager’s performance.

‘Didn’t understand a damn word. Plse help @ocean.wisdom,’ Pete, 45, captioned the clip.

In the video Junior is seen reciting a rap from his phone before bouncing around with some energetic dance moves, leaving Pete in hysterics.

It soon seemed to wear thin for the dad-of-four though as he posted another clip with his head in his hands whilst Junior kept on rapping in the background.

‘Honestly, he’s just not leaving me alone,’ a tired-looking Pete told the camera.

Junior managed to make him giggle again though by jokingly stroking his dad’s chin as he continued the performance.

Pete’s fans found it all pretty entertaining and many think that Junior is proving himself to be a chip off the old block.

‘Oh Pete.. i haven’t laughed like that for so long. He’s brilliant,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Love him Pete x mini you👍🏻😂♥’

And one added: ‘Wow he has the moves he will follow in your footsteps pete’

It comes after Kris Boyson – Junior’s mum Katie’s ex – claimed that she was ‘gutted’ when Junior and sister Princess moved in with Pete this summer whilst she continues to deal with her divorce from third husband Kieran Hayler.

‘When the kids got taken off her she was gutted because she felt she hadn’t done anything to deserve that,’ said Kris, 29.

Kris has also alleged that Katie, 40, has never gotten over her break-up from Pete in 2009 following four years of marriage.

‘She had such a hard time after Pete,’ the personal trainer told The Mirror. ‘I reckon she has really struggled from that. I think that was really mentally hard for her and I think that damaged her the most.’

Katie was seen getting cosy with new man Alex Adderson on a trip to Majorca last week just days after her split from Kris was revealed.

She went on to deny reports that she hadn’t spoke to her children on their first day at school in a string of now-deleted Twitter messages.