Katie is filming for a new series amid her recent money troubles.
As Katie Price continues to catapult into the forefront of press speculation, her former husband Peter Andre often finds himself the subject to his own media attention.
In the latest of allegations, 45-year-old Peter is rumoured to be less than impressed that 40-year-old Pricey has included their son Junior, 13, and daughter Princess, 11, in her forthcoming second series of My Crazy Life.
The series, which has began filming amid Katie’s current financial crisis, is believed to include the two youngsters – who were recently reunited with the mother-of-five following her 28-day rehab stint.
According to a family insider, this is something Pete believes should have been run past him first.
‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he was furious – it’s the kind of thing that should have been communicated,’ they added.
CelebsNow have contacted a representative for Pete, who politely declined comment on the allegations.
Junior and Princess are believed to have moved back in with Pete and his wife Emily over the summer, residing with their half-siblings four-year-old Amelia and one-year-old Theo.
Having reunited following her PTSD therapy, Katie, who is also the mother to 16-year-old Harvey, five-year-old Jett and Bunny, four, shared a sweet snap of the trio on Instagram.
‘Time is precious ❤ mini me 😘 👑 and J 💙 today x,’ she said.
Confirming she has begun filming her ‘new show’, KP shared another snap – this time, cuddling up to youngest daughter Bunny.
‘Been filming my new show today and now time to chillax with my children,’ she shared.