In the latest of allegations, 45-year-old Peter is rumoured to be less than impressed that 40-year-old Pricey has included their son Junior , 13, and daughter Princess , 11, in her forthcoming second series of My Crazy Life.

As Katie Price continues to catapult into the forefront of press speculation, her former husband Peter Andre often finds himself the subject to his own media attention.

The series, which has began filming amid Katie’s current financial crisis, is believed to include the two youngsters – who were recently reunited with the mother-of-five following her 28-day rehab stint.

According to a family insider, this is something Pete believes should have been run past him first.

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he was furious – it’s the kind of thing that should have been communicated,’ they added.

‘They’ve filmed a lot for the show in the past and that was agreed on but Pete had no idea that they’d be on camera for this recent reunion.’