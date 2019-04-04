Pete has given a glimpse of his work trip

Peter Andre has jetted across the pond to watch the screening of his debut film The Inheritance.

And luckily for us, the former popstar has shared a string of videos from the trip where he’s been joined by his brother Michael.

Taking to Instagram, 46-year-old Peter first posted a snap of his idyllic setting in LA which sees blue skies stretching above a colourful terrace.

Speaking to his followers, the telly star then revealed his excitement ahead of the screening, telling the camera: ‘Here’s the Chinese Theatre – that’s where the movies being shown at tomorrows screening.’

Taking his fans into the building, Peter explains: ‘Right, we’re at the famous chinese theatre where tomorrow the screening of my film The Inheritance will be shown.’

Panning the camera to a nearby photo, he continues: ‘This is the poster for The Inheritance. Beverly Hills Film Festival tomorrow night so so excited.

Showing the men who helped to create his film, as well as brother Michael, he then adds: ‘Here’s the producer Geoff and James the director and Michael Andre.’

Pete landed himself the lead role in The Inheritance last year where he ditched his squeaky clean appearance to play a heavily tattooed heroine addict.

The film was nominated for a number of film awards including at the North Hollywood Cinefest, Manhattan Film Festival in New York and the North Hollywood CineFest. Impressive, right?

Meanwhile, Peter’s ex Katie Price – who he shares kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with – hit the headlines today when reports surfaced she is looking for a ‘nanny housekeeper couple’ who will be paid £1,000 a month.

According to The Sun, the hired help will be required to live in the annex of Katie’s Sussex home and work from 7am – 7pm everyday to help with the cleaning and look after her five children.

They are also expected to prepare meals, read stories, take the kids to the park and do arts and crafts, as well as take care of household chores like ironing, mopping, dusting, running errands and ‘caring for antiques.’