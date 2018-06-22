Oh Princess, what are you like?

Peter Andre is clearly enjoying having kids Junior and Princess live with him and has shared a hilarious video of Princess messing about at home.

The singer posted a clip of the 10-year-old attempting to roll backwards into a crab pose on Thursday, only to result in her unsuccessfully falling down instead. Poor Princess!

Fortunately she didn’t seem to be hurt and giggled whilst an observer – thought to be Pete’s wife Emily – could be heard laughing in the background.

‘Classic bist…..,’ Pete – who calls Princess by her nickname Bista – captioned the footage.

Fans of Pete, 45, found it pretty entertaining and praised his daughter for at least having a go.

‘Now that was funny but also very cute 😂 at least you tried bista, well done 👍 😍,’ one follower commented, whilst another said: ‘Omg, I felt that! I winced and everything 😂 such a funny little lady’

Others praised the family for doing such normal activities.

‘So funny! This is what kids should be doing! Live and learn xx Good effort Princess,’ one Instagram user said.

And whilst this attempt didn’t work out, it sounds like Princess hasn’t given up and has kept on trying.

An account thought to belong to her brother Junior, 13, left a comment reading: ‘Dad, she did it again yesterday 😂’

This prompted Pete to reply: ‘she did you’re right’

It comes as Junior and Princess continue to live with Pete whilst their mum Katie Price deals with the aftermath of her split from husband Kieran Hayler.

Pete was said to have become concerned about 40-year-old Katie’s partying lifestyle as well as her new relationship with personal trainer Kris Boyson.

Katie has confirmed the living situation but earlier this week accused Pete of preventing the children from attending her recent birthday party.

‘I would have loved them to be there and it was disappointing they weren’t,’ Pricey told OK! magazine. ‘I’ve tried to reach out to Pete about it.’

However, she went on to say: ‘‘I have to be honest – with everything that has been going on with my mum and with Kieran I’ve had a couple of nights where I’ve let my hair down and Pete probably thought the party would be a lot more boozy than it was.’

Pete hasn’t directly commented on the whole situation but has said that he’ll always provide a ‘stable home’ for Junior and Princess.