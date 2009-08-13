Peter Andre: I’m bored of talking about split

Singer ready to move on with his life

Peter Andre is tired of being grilled about the breakdown of his marriage to Jordan.

The singer says the split has become ‘very messy’ and he wants to look to the future.

I know it sounds strange but I don’t want to talk about it anymore, says Pete, 36. Isn’t everyone bored of talking about this? I know I am.

The whole thing is just too draining to think about, I just want to move on, talk about music, talk about kids, talk about life.

Despite complaining about the media scrutiny, Peter admits he can’t request privacy.

I’ve said many times that we threw ourselves into this industry, he tells the BBC.

‘And you can’t then expect to turn it on and off whenever you feel like it.’

Meanwhile, Jordan, 31, real name Katie Price, has launched her own production company.

Pricey Media will produce her new ITV2 series What Katie Did Next.

