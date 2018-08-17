Seems that Junior is a chip off the old block!

Peter Andre has shared a sweet new photo of son Junior with fans – and many think the teenager is now the absolute image of his dad!

The singer took a picture of Junior, 13, yesterday as he modelled a black jumpsuit and gave a smile for the camera.

‘Ninja J,’ Pete, 45, cutely captioned the post.

Ninja J A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Aug 16, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

Whilst Junior seemed to be loving his outfit, fans were distracted by just how much he’s resembling Pete.

‘Wow he is your double!’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘He looks more and more like you the older he gets!’

And one added: ‘He’s the absolute spit of you! So grown up now.’

Meanwhile some think that Junior could turn out to be like his dad when it comes to his career as well as looks.

‘He is so much like you I think he will follow in your footsteps,’ one fan predicted. We’ll have to wait and see on that one!

They might just be right though as Pete’s previously suggested that Junior and 11-year-old Princess – who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price – have caught the performing bug from him.

Earlier this month the star spoke of his pride after both of his eldest children achieved impressive marks in their music and drama exams.

‘They only just went and got a flippin DISTINCTION in their LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art )exam. So proud of you both. #lamda #proudpoppa,’ Pete captioned a video on Instagram.

Well done, guys!

Meanwhile it was recently reported that Junior and Princess will continue to live with Pete for the rest of the summer holidays whilst Katie, 40, deals with the various dramas in her life right now.

The glamour model – who split from third husband Kieran Hayler earlier this year – narrowly avoided being declared bankrupt last week during a court hearing about her financial woes and now has three months to come up with a plan to repay her vast debts.

‘Katie’s life is a bit of a mess at the moment and she needs to focus on getting back on top of her finances to create a stable home life for the children,’ an insider revealed to The Sun. ‘Katie has been informed that Princess and Junior will be staying with Pete and his family for the rest of the holidays while she sorts everything out.’