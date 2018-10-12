The popstar has spoken out on Instagram

Following Katie Price‘s arrest on suspicion of drink-driving, now her ex Peter Andre has broken his social media silence.

Seemingly ignoring the drama surrounding KP, 45-year-old Pete took to Instagram to promote a gig at Wembley last night and show off his new clothing range.

Sharing a clip from his car, the dad-of-four can be heard saying: ‘Weeeembllleeeyyyy – Wembley arena here we come!’ as he made his way to an extra special performance yesterday afternoon.

A second video then sees Pete wearing his collaboration with Gianni Salvatore, as he adds: ‘Wearing my Gianni Salvatore..EH.’

The popstar appeared at the iconic stadium for the first time in over 20 years, and also shared a tiny snippet of the show which sees him dramatically dropping the microphone while wearing a sparkly jacket.

‘What a night. Thank you all so much Wembley,’ he captioned the video, while other clips on his social media include backstage glimpses of Pete rehearsing with his backing dancers.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the exciting videos, as one wrote: ‘You really are the best @peterandre x’

‘Ahhh what’s a fabulous night!!!! @peterandre you were the best!!!!! ♥️♥️,’ said another fan.

While a third added: ‘Still very amazing 🦋.’

This is the first time Peter has spoken out since 40-year-old Katie was allegedly arrested on suspicion of drink driving on the way home from the birthday party of her ex-boyfriend, Kris Boyson.

According to The Sun, the mum-of-five – who shares Junior, 13, and Princess, 11 with Pete – was held by police officers after reportedly crashing her pink Range Rover in Woolwich, South East London.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed to CelebsNow: ‘At approximately 2am British Transport Police officers came across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich.

‘A 40-year-old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She was taken to a south London police station where she remains.’

Katie was later released under investigation on Wednesday afternoon and was spotted in a car with ex Kris.