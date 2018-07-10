Pricey's admitted to suffering with 'mental health problems' recently

Katie Price has furiously accused her three ex-husbands of ‘draining’ her in an angry rant – and even refers to them as the ‘three b***hes’.

The glamour model might be loved-up with new man Kris Boyson now but has had a tough few months, having split from third husband Kieran Hayler as well as seen her mum Amy get diagnosed with a terminal lung condition.

She also recently mutually agreed with first ex Peter Andre that their children Junior and Princess could live with him for a while following the aftermath of her break-up from Kieran, with Pete reportedly concerned about her partying lifestyle.

But whilst Katie – who was also briefly married to Alex Reid in-between her relationships with Pete and Kieran – seems to have come through it all, she’s still not happy with her former spouses…

‘These past few months it’s like there is someone out there trying to destroy me and put me down as much as they can,’ the mum-of-five tells The Mirror. ‘I couldn’t have hit rock bottom any more than I have.

‘Now I know I’m in a happy place. I just need to deal with the three exes. My mum calls them the b***hes in my life. Once the b***hes are out of my life then my life can pick up again, but it’s so draining.’

She’s even ordered them: ‘Leave me alone and let me get on with my life. I don’t interfere in your life so just let me get on with mine.’

Ouch.

Pricey has particularly harsh words for Kieran, who she recently accused of cheating on her with a 19-year-old.

The troubles towards the end of their relationship were caught on camera during filming of Katie’s reality show My Crazy Life.

‘I’ve been having mental health problems all through this show,’ she claims. ‘It was mental abuse what he did to me. He’s controlled me and manipulated me. I started wondering, “Am I going nuts?” I just wanted to sleep. I was depressed.’

Now Katie seems smitten with personal trainer Kris, 29, but has denied rumours that they’re already thinking of getting hitched after dating since May.

‘I’ve learnt never to get married quick, don’t just have babies, get to know someone first and enjoy your life,’ the TV star says.

Interesting! The new series of Katie Price: My Crazy Life kicks off on Monday 16 July at 10pm on Quest Red.