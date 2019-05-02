Fans are VERY excited about Pete's latest Instagram post

Peter Andre is seemingly ignoring all the drama going on with his ex Katie Price, as he’s shared some exciting news with his followers.

Taking to Instagram, the popstar shared an image of a Grease The Musical poster along with a big announcement.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Peter Andre’s wife Emily supports Katie Price as she opens up about protecting her kids’ privacy

‘I’m from Cyprus 🇨🇾 and I’m doing Greece 🇬🇷…..well kinda. Coming soon :)))),’ 46-year-old Peter penned.

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one replying: ‘Can’t wait to see you in this…. ❤️’

‘Got my tickets can’t wait .x,’ agreed another, while a third excited follower added: ‘OH MY GAWD.’

The dad-of-four – who shares Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex Katie, and Amelia, five, and Theo, two, with current wife Emily – will star as Teen Angel in the upcoming UK tour of hit musical Grease.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Opening on 19 June at Leeds Grand Theatre, the show is choreographed by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips and Peter will star in most of the performances at Southend, Sunderland, Birmingham, Leicester, Dublin, Oxford and Bromley.

While Peter’s career goes from strength to strength, Pricey recently came under fire after she headed to Turkey for more cosmetic surgery.

According to reports, the former glamour model underwent an eyebrow and eye lift, tummy tuck, bum implants and liposuction.

Following the procedures, Pricey was reunited with the kids she shares with Peter as she returned home looking a little worse for wear.

And after shock images emerged of the star with puffy eyes and a swollen face, 40-year-old Katie was forced to defend herself, insisting she’s ‘excited’ about the results.

Posting her first picture of the transformation, she wrote on Instagram: ‘I know I look unrecognisable here but 4 days after surgery so very swollen and look like an alien 👽.’

She continued: ‘But can’t believe how quick I’m recovering from my surgery from head to toe excited for the results.’

After thanking her surgeon in Istanbul, Pricey added: ‘Now I’ve had a kick start more healthy eating and training.’

Another day, another Pricey drama.