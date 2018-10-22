Pete is reportedly worried for his ex wife's mental welfare

Katie Price has faced a turbulent few weeks after checking into rehab for post traumatic stress disorder.

Things got a whole lot worse when she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving two weeks ago after allegedly being involved in a car crash in South East London.

And following all the drama, now Peter Andre has reportedly begged his ex to return to rehab for the sake of their kids.

The 45-year-old – who shares Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with Pricey – is ‘desperate’ to get the former glamour model help.

‘At the moment there’s no plans for the way Pete and Katie share custody of the kids to change, or anything like that,’ a source told the Daily Star Sunday.

‘But he desperately wants her to get better for Princess and Junior.

‘There’s real concern that Katie doesn’t even realise how bad the situation has got. Whether it’s Katie being in denial or not, Peter doesn’t know if she’ll ever wake up to the reality of it all.’

This comes after KP, 40, checked into rehab earlier this month, but it is thought she was picked up by ex boyfriend Kris Boyson just 24 hours later after staff took her phone from her.

Peter – who shares Amelia, four, and Theo, one, with wife Emily – is currently looking after his two eldest kids while his former wife continues to work on herself.

A pal of Katie’s added: ‘Obviously Peter’s wife Emily is a doctor so there’s very real concern on that side about Katie’s wellbeing, never mind the kids.

‘A rehab with a curfew that Katie could come and go was never going to work

‘The freaky thing is Katie always said she’d die young – she actually said to me she’d die driving into a tree of something.

‘It’s understandable that Pete is desperately worried about the impact this is having on their children.

They added: ‘There was once a lot of love there. Of course he wants to see Katie well again. He gains no pleasure in watching her self-destruct and the impact that has on the children’s mental and social welfare.’

Peter Andre’s reps refused to comment when approached by CelebsNow.