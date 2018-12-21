Pete has spoken out on his ex

After a load of speculation, Peter Andre recently revealed that his two eldest children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, would be spending Christmas with their mum Katie Price.

And now the 45-year-old has revealed that he and wife Emily have a special day planned for the youngsters to celebrate the festive season along with their children Amelia, four, and Theo, two.

‘We always do it where if it’s not my year we’ll just do it the day I have them,’ he said.

‘It’s fine. You know, it’s great and I am absolutely sure they will have a wonderful time and they should.’

Speaking to The Mirror, Peter then added that it doesn’t matter when you celebrate Christmas, as long as your family are around you.

‘My dad is 85, but he doesn’t actually know when he was born,’ he continued

‘When they were born back in Cyprus in those days, sometimes it would be three or four months before their births were registered, and they actually don’t know when they were born so their birthday starts from when they’re registered, but they could already be six months old.

‘So what I’m saying is, it’s the same with Christmas, who cares, give a few days here and there, as long as it’s around that time and it’s cold outside.’

This comes after Pete opened up about how he likes to spend December 25th every year, telling us at Now magazine: ‘There are kids everywhere and we do all the traditional stuff.

‘The mince pies and carrots are left out the night before, then the kids wake up in the morning with stocking at the end of their beds.

‘We have a big English breakfast, then sit in a circle to open our presents. We have lunch, go for a walk, then pass out in front of the TV with chocolates.’

Sounds like the perfect day to us!