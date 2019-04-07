Pete has posted a heartwarming message to 'rock' Emily

Peter Andre usually likes to keep his relationship with Emily MacDonagh private, but now he’s shared an adorable tribute to his wife.

The popstar – who is currently in America promoting his feature film The Inheritance – took to social media yesterday with a sweet photo of the happy couple, while thanking her for being his ‘rock’.

The snap sees 40-year-old Pete suited and booted while costing up to his other half, as he wrote: ‘For the first time in 45 years things are looking incredible for me here in America and I’m so grateful.’

The star added: ‘Through it all, you Emily are my rock and I love you. I’m putting it on here so everyone knows what a legend you are. Behind every man……..’

How adorable is that? And fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one replying: ‘She is an amazing women really glad your so happy together you deserve to be as happy as you are ❤’

‘Finally ur happy – enjoy! 😘😍,’ said another, while a third added: ‘That’s lovely!! You were honestly made for each other! 💕’

Former I’m A Celeb star Pete is away in the US after revealing last month that he had been nominated for Best Actor at the North Hollywood Film Festival for movie The Inheritance, in which he plays a heroin addict.

As Pete enjoys himself across the pond, his ex Katie Price seems to be taking care of their kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, back in the UK.

Posting on her own Instagram account, 40-year-old Pricey shared a snap of her eldest daughter with a face mask on, as she wrote: ‘Pamper with me and Princess.’

Katie and Pete’s children are thought to be living with their dad, Emily, 29, and their two kids Amelia, five, and Theo, two, while Pricey continues to deal with personal issues.

Meanwhile, KP made a savage dig at her ex recently when she appeared on Good Morning Britain.

After branding Pete a ‘hypocrite’ for not letting their kids film for her reality show last month, the mum-of-five went on to make a brutal claim about her former marriage.

When cheeky Piers Morgan asked the star who her ‘worst husband was’, Katie replied: ‘Pete,’ before looking into the camera and smiling. Awkward!