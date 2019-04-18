Send us a postcard, Pete!

Peter Andre is currently enjoying a sun-soaked trip to Dubai with the children he shares with ex Katie Price.

The 45-year-old is getting ready for a huge show at celeb hotspot Zero Gravity beach club tonight and decided to take his kids along to enjoy some sun.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Katie Price launches scathing attack on ex Peter Andre AGAIN after shock parenting row: ‘I can’t stand him!’

Taking to Instagram with a string of clips from his luxury hotel, popstar Pete showed off the incredible room he’ll be staying in.

As well as featuring a huge flat-screen TV, corner sofa and it’s own bar, the suite is also decorated with adorable rose petals placed into a smiley-face shape.

Speaking in the background, Pete can be heard telling his followers: ‘Got to love Dubai, welcome home, wow, it’s lovely man, look at this it’s so, so nice.’

Daughter Princess, 11, then shouts from the bathroom ‘Dad’, to which he replies: ‘Yes Bist,’ before joking: ‘No I didn’t film you on the toilet’.

In another video, Pete then shows his followers where he’ll be performing later, adding: ‘So, we’ve just finished soundcheck and can’t wait to see you guys tonight.’

GOSSIP straight to your phone! Get the latest showbiz news direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter… Your email address: Sign up now

It’s not clear whether Peter and Katie’s son Junior, 13, is on the trip, or if his wife Emily MacDonagh and the two children they share – Amelia, four, and Theo, two – have also joined the family getaway.

Meanwhile, KP, 40, has also been making the most of the Easter holidays by spending some time with the children she shares with ex Kieran Hayler.

Posting a video on her own Instagram page, the mum-of-five can be seen chilling with Jett, five, and Bunny, four, as they sit in their hot tub.

‘Here we are in the hot tub, woo!’ Pricey tells her followers as she spins the camera onto her adorable kids.

This comes after the former Loose Women panellist recently hit out at her ex husband in a very fiery interview.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: ‘Honestly Pete’s doing my head in. I can’t stand him and all the legal letters he sends me, he’s tried so hard to bring me down.

‘He’s so different from what he was. He brings me so much stress, but there is nothing that he or any of my exes can do to bring me down or get to me.

‘All these people have wronged me, I didn’t make them do it, I didn’t ask for it.’