Peter has updated fans on what's going on with the kids

Peter Andre has revealed some sweet details about his kids Junior and Princess – as their mum Katie Price heads to rehab.

The dad-of-four has been looking after the kids while KP continues to go through her messy divorce with ex Kieran Hayler, and now he’s given fans an insight into their home life.

Revealing that the teens are taking after their Greek-Cypriot father, Pete said: ‘J and P are settling well into their new school and making lots of friends, which is great and I’ve managed to sign them up for Greek lessons as part of their curriculum.

‘The school specialises in international languages, as well as drama and sport, and one of the requests I had when I enrolled them was that they’d have a Greek lesson twice a week.

Speaking in his column for new! magazine, the 45-year-old added: ‘It’ll be just the two of them in the class and it’ll fit around their other subjects’. How cute is that?

Peter also shares four-year-old Amelia and two-year-old Theo with current wife Emily MacDonagh, and revealed his youngest daughter started school last week so the couple only have little Theo at home during the day.

This comes after 40-year-old Pricey checked herself into rehab last week after being diagnosed with PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder).

Her mum Amy has since lashed out at Pete and KP’s other exes, telling The Sun: ‘Kieran [Hayler] almost destroyed Kate with his behaviour, Alex [Reid] has been as bad, and Pete likes to portray himself as perfect.

‘Kate is stupid for reacting, but these men need to look at how they are behaving and take some responsibility.’

And a source has now revealed that Mysterious Girl singer Pete will be ‘upset’ by the claims against him.

‘Peter will be really, really hurt by Amy’s comments,’ the insider said.

‘It’s just so upsetting. Peter doesn’t want anything bad to happen to Katie and he’s never opened his mouth and commented on what she’s going through publicly.’

‘All he’s ever tried to do is help her. His kids come first at all times – they’re his number one priority and that will never change.’