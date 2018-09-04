The doting dad has spoken out about his ex wife

Following the never-ending drama that surrounds Katie Price, now her ex husband Peter Andre has opened up on how he is trying to protect their kids from the headlines.

The 45-year-old shares Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with Pricey, but told Lorraine this morning that he wants the children to ‘avoid’ the stories about their mum.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘Obviously when it comes to the kids and newspapers and internet I try my best to avoid them, there’s lots of stories about lots of different things’, he said.

Before joking: ‘See how diplomatic I’m being?’

Too much love A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on May 30, 2018 at 10:23pm PDT

The doting dad – who appeared on Lorraine to discuss his and wife Emily’s new cooking segment on the show – then admitted he is distracting the teens to keep them off the internet as it can be ‘a bit scary’.

More: Oh no! Peter Andre suffers embarrassing moment on family trip after Katie Price drama

‘It’s just trying to get them to concentrate on other things’, he continued.

‘I think the internet is a bit of a scary place in general. You can find good news and bad news all in the same hour.’

This comes as Katie hit the headlines again this week after she narrowly avoided bankruptcy, dumped her toyboy Kris Boyson and then was snapped hooking up with new boyfriend Alex Adderson in Mallorca. Phew…

Peter – who also shares kids Amelia, four, and Theo, one, with Emily – is thought to be permanently looking after Junior and Princess while Pricey deals with her very public divorce from Kieran Hayler.

And he’s clearly keen to ignore his former wife’s antics as he also opened up on how the kids are getting on under his care.

‘It’s really, really good. Because they’ve just done their LAMDA exams. And they both went for it and they both got a distinction and I’m so proud of them because they were in the garden practising over and over again.

‘They both did great, so I’m really proud.’ Aww!