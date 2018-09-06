Pete has shared an adorable tribute to his eldest children

Peter Andre isn’t shy when it comes to sharing sweet photos of his kids on Instagram.

And the doting dad was at it again this morning when he posted an emotional tribute to Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, – who he shares with ex Katie Price – on their first day back at school.

In the sweet photo, the brother and sister duo can be seen dressed up in their smart navy uniforms as they smiled for the camera outside their front door.

‘And here they go’, 45-year-old Pete wrote next to the snap, before continuing: ‘Very first day at High School. They said if I get emotional they’re gonna tell everyone I’m not their dad. I’m like ‘I can’t help the pollen count’ Good luck kids :)’.

In another post, the dad-of-four – who also shares Amelia, four, and one-year-old Theo with wife Emily – videoed his eldest kids in the car as they made their way to the gates.

Speaking to his 911k followers, Peter beamed: ‘Right, here we go! First day of high school, I cannot believe it!

‘Oh my gosh! First days, guys! Junior starts his drama scholarship! Both of them are going to secondary school today for the first time!’

And fans of the singer couldn’t wait to comment on the sweet posts, as one wrote: ‘Good luck kids! Such an exciting time and so normal to feel emotional. All the best 👍’

‘Great family. Have a fun start to your new school year. Xx’, wrote another, while a third added: ‘@peterandre you are a fabulous dad and Emily too supporting you. You should be very proud of all your children’.

This comes after the kids’ mum Katie enjoyed a holiday with her pals in Majorca last weekend.

While it’s unclear whether she’s back in England now – as she has kept silent on social media this past week – the 40-year-old was snapped getting cosy with new boyfriend Alex Adderson following her split with toyboy Kris Boyson.

The photos show Pricey getting very cosy with Alex, 25, and even grabbing his bum as she enjoyed the Spanish sun with her pals.