Peter Andre has been praised by fans after he shared a hilarious throwback photo on Instagram mocking his iconic song ‘Mysterious Girl’.

In the funny post, the former popstar can be seen transformed into a meme using a photo from his 1996 music heyday.

Making reference the ongoing Brexit debate, the image reads: ‘Theresa May meets Peter Andre to discuss Brexit.

‘The PM is backing Andre’s Breit plan which involved blasting ‘Mysterious Girl’ in every town centre in the UK until everyone wants to leave.’

Clearly taking the whole thing in his stride, 45-year-old Pete then joked that his 2004 track Insania might do a better job.

‘Well look it could work….but if you want more of a guarantee, use Insania,’ he captioned the snap.

And the dad-of-four’s followers found the whole thing hilarious, with one joking: ‘I think “A Whole New World” might be a better bet 😂’

‘I reckon this would just put everyone in a good mood personally aha 😂,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘You are ace, love the way you are not afraid to poke fun at yourself. You just embrace the hilarity 😂 🙌🏼’

Peter became a national heartthrob after the release of his 90s music video for Mysterious Girl where he can be seen rippling his body in the waterfalls of Thailand.

The star then went on to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2004 where he wrote the track ‘Insania’ about his first wife Katie Price.

Meanwhile, Katie recently opened up about her and Peter’s children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, admitting she ‘doesn’t blame him’ for taking them to live with him and his wife Emily.

While appearing on Loose Women, she said: ‘The kids are all back to normal. I don’t blame Pete for doing what he did in the beginning.

‘Basically my ex Kieran told him, he said I was self-medicating and whatever, and he acted like what a dad does, but there’s more drama which I’m not going to go into.

‘But everything’s back to normal now [with the kids], exactly the way it was before, half and half. And it has been like that for ages.’