Peter is reportedly 'furious' at his ex wife

Katie Price has faced some serious drama over the past few months what with her third divorce, financial woes and rehab stint.

And now it looks like the mum-of-five is about to hit another bump in the road as Peter Andre is reportedly ‘fuming’ at his ex for filming their kids on her new reality show.

Pricey’s programme My Crazy Life gives fans a glimpse inside her turbulent family life with estranged husband Kieran Hayler and her children – but apparently Pete no longer wants Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, to be a part of the upcoming third series.

‘She has seen so little of them over the summer and he felt it was a bit off that all of a sudden she wanted them as she made her show,’ an insider revealed.

Talking to new! magazine, they added: ‘Pete thinks it’s wrong Katie is being filmed for a reality show when she’s going through a tough time, but she clearly needs the cash.

‘He’s not sure if he wants them to be part of all that.’

Junior and Princess both cameoed in the show on Monday, with KP over-the-moon to be reunited with her kids after weeks apart.

This comes after KP took aim at Peter’s wife Emily in a furious Twitter rant earlier this week.

It all started when Emily confessed the key to her successful marriage was banning the booze.

‘Neither of us drinks alcohol; I think drinking can sometimes cause rows,’ she told OK! magazine.

Fresh from her latest rehab stint, 40-year-old Katie then took to her social media page to tell Emily to ‘bind your beak’ and ‘don’t judge me’ in a now deleted post. Awkward!

The Katie Price drama continues…