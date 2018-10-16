This is the cutest!

Peter Andre is no stranger when it comes to sharing sweet family moments on Instagram, and the doting dad has melted hearts once again with his latest photo of son, Junior.

The 45-year-old – who shares his 13-year-old son and 11-year-old Princess with ex-wife Katie Price – took to his social media account yesterday to show off Junior’s new hairstyle.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

In the photo, the teen can be seen looking to the side while wearing a hoodie, with his short do on full display.

Pete told his fans: ‘When Uncle Mike comes round and gives J a slick haircut!’

But the popstar’s 962k followers couldn’t help but notice how much Junior is growing up to look like his famous dad, especially with his new haircut.

More: Peter Andre breaks social media silence as he ignores ex Katie Price’s ‘drink-drive arrest’

‘He’s the spitting image of you mate,’ one fan replied.

Another agreed: ‘He looks so much like you 😊,’ and a third said: ‘Daddy’s double 💞’

While a fourth added: ‘What a very handsome young man your son is Peter. Just like his dad xx’

Pete and his wife Emily MacDonagh – who share kids Amelia, four, and Theo, one – are currently looking after Princess and Junior while Katie continues to seek treatment for PTSD.

And things have gone from bad to worse for the former glamour model as she was recently arrested on suspicion of drink driving following an alleged crash last Wednesday.

In the hours before the arrest, Pricey – who recently split from third husband Kieran Hayler – had been at ex Kris Boyson’s 30th birthday, before leaving in her car and reportedly crashing into a bush.

Katie, 40, later headed back to rehab for a residential stint but was spotted leaving just 24 hours later after being picked up by Kris.