The singer praises how good he looks made from icing...

Peter Andre has tried to persuade Robbie Williams to tuck in to a cake which is a replica of his Mysterious Girl six-pack.

The 45-year-old singer poked fun at the Let Me Entertain You hitmaker when Robbie’s wife shared a snap of a cake featuring his topless body.

Ayda, captioned the snap, ‘Anyone fancy a slice of Peter Andre? #instamood #foodporn #nofilterneeded #cakehumour AW X.’

And Peter couldn’t resist a cheeky response, reposting the photo and captioning it, ‘Go on have a slice @robbiewilliams

Damn I look good……except for the face…..and hair….and……@aydafieldwilliams’.

It’s not yet clear why Ayda and Robbie have a cake with Peter Andre on as the couple are currently enjoying a tropical holiday together but the pair have been eating lots of tasty treats – they even hosted a pizza party.

The post sparked a debate among fans on who they’d prefer to have a tasty slice of.

One fan wrote, ‘Your hubby is nicer’ another said, ‘Why Peter when you can have Robbie?’ while a third joked, ‘Is it a mysterious cake flavour?’

A fan reminisced, ‘OMG reminds me of my teenage room, Peter Andre starring down at me from the walls. But then Take That kicked him out.’

Meanwhile it looks like the former Take That star has been too busy celebrating England’s latest football match win to tuck into the cake or even bite back at the comments.

Ayda uploaded a clip of the singer celebrating the win, which she captioned, ‘@robbiewilliams just lost his sh*t! well done England!! #worldcup2018 #comeoneengland #footballlife AW x’.

He uploaded a snap of himself from Soccer Aid, wearing an England tracksuit, and captioned it, ‘FOOTBALL’S COMING HOME!’

We’re sure there’s plenty of the Peter Andre cake to go round – if not, Robbie’s going to have to make do with listening to his Candy hit on repeat for a sweet treat of his own!