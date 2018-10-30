This is SO sweet!

At last night’s Pride of Britain Awards, Peter Andre made sure to share with everyone just how amazing he thinks his wife Emily MacDonagh is – with an ADORABLE tribute.

The dad-of-four made it clear that he’s pretty in awe of his doctor wife – who has welcomed his two children with Katie Price into their home following her recent financial drama.

The couple already share two children of their own – Theo and and Amelia. But earlier this year, it was reported that Emily and Peter had brought his and Katie’s kids, Princess and Junior, to live with them – while Katie works through her personal and bankruptcy battles.

At yesterday’s awards ceremony, he lavished praise on Emily, saying: ‘I’m solo tonight because Emily’s at work and she’s still – at 6.30pm – hasn’t finished yet.’

Continuing to discuss their happy dynamic, Peter confessed: ‘We’re a good team, she’s really good. She’s always smiling, I’m always smiling.’

The Mysterious Girl singer also addressed that elusive work/life balance – sharing how he and Emily handle work and family.

‘We’re so lucky, I feel so lucky and I find ways to juggle it because you get used to what you do and you take time out to be with your family.’

Speaking to the Mirror Online, Peter also confessed that Emily’s job as a doctor means such can’t just drop her responsibilities to attend a swanky awards night.

He said: ‘I usually don’t do to something without Emily, because we always look forward to this but because it fell on a night when she was working I said I still had to go.

‘Emily works for the NHS so it’s not like she can just say she’s having the night off!’

However, the pair did attend the emotional, annual event together last year – with Emily donning a gorgeous black and white striped gown for the night.