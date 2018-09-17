The dad-of-four has opened up about how he 'diverts' questions about Pricey

Following another controversial week in the world of Katie Price, now Peter Andre has opened up about how he is trying to protect their kids from the scandal.

Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, have been living with their dad while KP continues to go through a messy divorce with ex Kieran Hayler, but now Pete has said he’s been working hard to keep them away from ‘any negativity’.

‘I’m dealing with everything that’s going on at the moment, but I think it’s very important to deal with these things privately and I’m doing so’, the 45-year-old admitted.

‘Making sure my kids are protected and away from any negativity is my main priority. I try to be as honest as I can be, but I do try and find a way to divert it. I just want to keep the kids protected.’

Peter then went on to call his wife Emily – who he shares Amelia, four, and Theodore, one – a ‘calming influence’ on their family.

‘Emily’s a great mum and a great stepmum’, he told OK! magazine.

‘She’s a very calming influence on everyone. We have a harmonious home.

‘Look, nothing’s perfect and there are tough times in life, but it’s how you deal with it that counts. Things can be pretty hardcore but you just have to deal with things.’

Speaking about his 29-year-old wife, popstar Pete continued: ‘She’s really good at answering questions from a medical point of view, whereas I might find some questions tricky. It’s so funny, J and P actually call her Mary Poppins!’

This comes after Pricey was snapped cosying up to her new man, 25-year-old Alex Adderson on a wild trip to Majorca earlier this month just a few days after her split from Kris Boyson.

The mum-of-five also narrowly avoided bankruptcy last month and is reportedly in danger of losing her £2million Sussex mansion due to her money woes.