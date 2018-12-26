We take a look at all the times the popstar has proved he's top poppa!

There’s nothing mysterious about Peter Andre when it comes to being a dad.

The 45-year-old singer, is not afraid of showing his kids – and the world – just how much he loves them, in adorable snaps uploaded to his Instagram throughout 2018.

As dad of four – to Junior, 13 and Princess, 11, whom he has with ex-wife Katie Price, plus two-year-old Theo, and Amelia, four, who he has with wife Emily McDonagh, Pete has his hands full. But he manages to fit being a dad and husband in with his busy pop career – which celebrates it’s 25th anniversary next year by playing 25 dates around the UK.

So when he’s not on the road, here’s what family things Pete’s been up to in 2018…

Pete captures son Theo’s own artistic skills

And being a parent includes those difficult conversations that every teenager wants to know the answers to… but in Pete’s case, the topic for Junior is what exactly is a Vegan… unlike Pete, Junior is rapping about Vegans in his songs. Makes a change from Mysterious Girls, right?

Pete makes sure he doesn’t take all the play-time credit with the kids as he captures wife Emily in an adorable trip to the farm… but Pete’s never too far behind…

And daughter Amelia, can’t resist getting hands on with feeding the cows…

But it’s a day out for all the kids as Princess is on hand too to feed the new calf…

But like any parent, there are times when you can’t simply just have a bit of ‘me time’ and Pete is no different, but he manages to keep his cool… even when Junior comments on his ‘ageing’ ‘stress’ and ‘grey hair’. Nicely handled there Pete…

And spoiling the kids with cool hair cuts proves that when it’s done right, you can get kids to do even the tricky grooming things… even if he does look more and more like his dad!

When it comes to owning a set of hot wheels, Pete is like father like son, as he films son Theo taking his own sports car for a ride up the driveway… but it’s not his own motor he needs to worry about denting, it’s the boarder of plants… but narrowly avoiding a sticky situation, Theo manages to turn things around, just like his dad’s pop career…

Then there’s the time when they grow up too quickly and you wave them off on their first day at school. Pete made sure he didn’t miss daughter Amelia’s first day at school as he watched wife Emily do the school run…

And not forgetting Princess and Junior’s first day at school, Pete is exceptionally proud of them too…

It’s all fun and games in the Andre household as Theo continues with his fascination with cereal. Pete catches his son sat eating Cheetos straight from the box!

Pete made sure he squeezed in time for a family trip to Florida, not only did it give him some quality time with the kids but they tried their hand at new water sport activities, even if Pete got a bit sea sick, he made sure he didn’t let it ruin his trip.

Pete also enjoyed some quality cuddles on the coast in Cyprus…

All of Pete’s kids get along, whether it’s watering the plants or playing football, the entire family look like they’re having a blast.

Even Amelia’s attempt at riding a bike for the first time was adorable to watch – obviously Amelia was more concerned that her teacher didn’t miss out on the milestone. You win some, you lose some, eh Pete?

And the bond between Katie’s kids and Pete’s is no doubt a strong one with this cute posts from Pete. From bouncing on the trampoline and sharing bedtime to sitting on the floor while dad bakes…

And there’s no words for this little bit of mischief… embarrassing to say the least…

From Theo’s first steps back in January,

To having fun in the snow…

But we can’t wait to see what 2019 has in store for the Andre’s!