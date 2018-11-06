This is the CUTEST

Peter Andre is usually very private when it comes to sharing photos of his two youngest children.

The dad-of-four and his wife Emily MacDonagh have been keen to keep the faces of Theo, one, and Amelia, four, hidden from their fans.

But it looks like the doting dad couldn’t help but give followers a glimpse into their family life with an adorable new video.

In the clip – posted on Instagram yesterday – little Theo can be see scribbling on his colouring book on the kitchen floor.

Clearly taking after his famous dad, the tot has chocolate brown hair and a hint of golden highlights while he sported some sweet multi-coloured pyjamas.

Adorable Theo can be heard asking forCamilla Cabello’s Havana to be played on the speakers, as Pete, 45, jokingly captioned the video: ‘Good drawing son ? Banana ooonana on Spotify?’

And fans of the popstar couldn’t wait to comment on the sweet post, as one commented: ‘Just the cutest! @peterandre.’

‘Lovely little man 😉😀😘xx,’ wrote another, while a third added: ‘@peterandre Omg look at them colours in he’s hair 😍💙.’

Peter also shares children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex Katie Price – and he gave fans another insight into the Andre household with a hilarious meme on Instagram.

Hinting that his elder children aren’t a fan of his household rules, Pete’s post reads: ‘My kid when I tell them they’ve had enough screen time.’

This comes after Katie shared her own message on Instagram, hinting that she’s ready to change her life following a tough few months.

The mum-of-five checked herself into rehab last month after being diagnosed with PTSD but then faced more controversy when she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Uploading an inspirational quote to Instagram, she said: ‘One morning, she woke up different.

‘Done with trying to figure out who was with her, against her or walking down the middle because they didn’t have the guts to pick a side.’

Katie, 40, also said that ‘opinions were a dime a dozen’ and ‘loyalty wasn’t a word but a lifestyle.’

‘It was the day her life changed,’ the powerful message concluded, ‘And not because of a man or a job but because she realised that life is way too short to leave the key to your happiness in someone else’s pocket.’