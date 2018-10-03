Pete is reportedly happy KP has decided to seek treatment

As Katie Price continues to spend time in rehab, Peter Andre is said to be ‘relieved’ his ex wife is finally getting some help.

Pricey checked into The Priory in London last weekend to be treated for post traumatic stress disorder following the breakdown of her marriage to Kieran Hayler.

And now Pete – who shares Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with the Loose Women star – is reportedly happy she is getting herself well again.

‘Whatever has gone on between them in the past, she’s still the mother of his children and he’s happy she’s finally getting the help she needs’, a source revealed to new! magazine.

‘He wants to see her well again for Junior and Princess’s sake.’

However, despite wishing his former wife well, apparently the 45-year-old isn’t pleased with comments Katie’s mum Amy made where she claimed Peter and Katie’s other ex-husbands led her daughter to spiral out of control.

They source added: ‘Pete was not happy with these comments at all. Katie’s problems are not because of him, or ever Kieran or Alex.

‘She only has herself to blame. Kate’s never going to get the help she needs if her own mother is taking cheap shots at her exes or putting the blame on others.’

CelebsNow have reached out to Peter’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, this comes after 40-year-old Pricey appeared to take some time out of her daytime rehab course as she was spotted on a date night with new boyfriend Alex Adderson.

In images obtained by The Sun, Katie and her beau were seen at Hove’s La Piazza before reportedly leaving after just 20 minutes.

A source told the publication: ‘Katie was behaving like she was quite agitated. She kept fidgeting and looking around.

‘They didn’t look like a happy couple – they didn’t look loved-up at all. They only stayed for around 20 minutes before they got up and left.’ Yikes!