Pete is thinking about expanding his brood...



Peter Andre seems to be busier than ever lately, especially as he was recently announced to star in the upcoming Grease musical tour.

But, it looks as though Pete is ready to give up a bit of his time to welcome another baby to his and wife Emily MacDonagh‘s family.

The 45-year-old is already dad to Junior, 13 and Princess, 11 from his marriage with Katie Price, and has Amelia, four and Theodore, one, with Emily, but he wants more.

‘Well, Theo was so difficult for the first 18 months, but he’s amazing now and laughs all the time and it’s made me think I’d like another baby,’ Pete confessed in an interview with OK! Magazine.

He continued: ‘Emily was adamant it was a no but now I’ve started talking about it and Theo’s giving us so much joy, she’s considering it. I’m a young 45 so I can imagine having one more’.

And, it’s clear Pete doesn’t want to wait around when it comes to baby making, as he admitted he’s open to having either a boy or a girl.

‘Emily does melt at the thought of having another child. She’s such a good mum. When we’re all here in the house there are so many joyous moments, so it might be nice to add another child into the mix,’ Pete revealed.

However, the Mysterious Girl singer wasn’t always so open to welcoming a little one, as he previously revealed on ITV’s Lorraine that he was ‘not sure’ if he wanted any more children.

‘After changing that many nappies, you start to go “I’m not sure anymore”,’ he confessed.

Well something has clearly changed his mind, guess we’ll just have to keep watching this space!