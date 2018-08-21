Peter has given fans a sneak peek into his 2019 calendar

Peter Andre might be a busy dad-of-four, but if his latest selfie is anything to go by, he’s clearly still got time to hit the gym hard.

Yup, the 45-year-old has been giving us serious Mysterious Girl vibes with his latest social media offering with a glimpse of his toned bod.

Taking to Instagram, Pete posted a photo of his chest and torso while also teasing an exciting new project he’s been working on.

‘Training for my 2019 calendar:))) bring it on’, he wrote next to the sexy snap.

And it’s fair to say Pete’s 888k followers got a little bit hot under the collar as hundreds took to the comments section within a matter of hours.

‘You’re like a fine wine … just get better with age 😉’, wrote one fan, while a second agreed: ‘Still got it!’

A third said: ‘You look hotter now than when you were young!’, and a fourth added: ‘Wowwwww looking good Emily’s a lucky lady!!’

Meanwhile, doting dad Peter – who shares Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, with ex Katie Price and four-year-old Amelia, and two-year-old Theo with wife Emily – has been spending a lot of time with his kids during the summer holidays.

Sharing another snap over the weekend, the former popstar can be seen beaming while his eldest daughter put her arm around her dad. ‘Smilin’, he wrote in the caption. Aww.

The family also recently got back from a trip to Cyprus where loved-up couple Peter and Emily spent some quality time together in the sun.

Giving a sneak peek into their romantic break, Pete shared a snap with his stunning other half while they enjoyed the picturesque Salt Lake.

Keep the pics coming, guys!