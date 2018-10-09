Pete has opened up about his family

Peter Andre has revealed his son Junior is desperate to follow in his famous footsteps – but he’s not having any of it.

The 45-year-old dropped by the Loose Women studio yesterday to chat about his upcoming projects, and despite managing to swerve questions about his ex Katie Price, he did open up about his teenage son.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘Junior says that to me all the time, “I want to do this, I want to do that,”‘ Peter told panellists Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson, Jane Moore and Stacey Solomon.

‘The one thing I use from what my Dad taught me is you can do it once you’ve finished school. Dad had to sign the contract because I wasn’t 18.’

He went on to explain how he battled his own parents to follow his dreams of becoming a popstar, continuing: ‘Mum and Dad were very strict, Dad was adamant that I was going to be an architect. I told him I wanted to do music, he said “forget it, what are the chances?”

More: Katie Price recalls ‘overdose’ fears after Peter Andre made her check into rehab for the first time

‘Then he said, “tell you what, if you can get a recording contract in the next six months then you can go for it.” And I did it.’

The telly star – who also shares daughter Princess, 11, with ex Katie and kids Amelia, four, and Theo, one, with wife Emily – also opened up about his fears for his children.

‘We’re in a generation now where kids see that prize at the top of the mountain but they don’t see the mountain,’ he said.

‘They think they can just grab it. They’ve got to climb the mountain and will fall a few times but when they get that prize they’ll cling onto it for dear life.’

Pete is currently taking care of Junior, 13, and Princess while their mum Katie, 40, seeks treatment for PTSD in rehab.

KP checked into The Priory last week following a stint of wild partying, and it’s now been claimed Peter is pleased his ex wife is getting help for the sake of their kids.

Insiders told new! magazine: ‘Whatever has gone on between them in the past, she’s still the mother of his children and he’s happy she’s finally getting the help she needs.’