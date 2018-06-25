Blimey, Pete!

Peter Andre has been making the most of the summer sun by stripping off for a topless selfie and it’s left fans seriously hot under the collar!

The singer, 45, couldn’t keep the grin off his face as he basked in the sunshine on Monday and gave a glimpse of some impressive abs too – more than 20 YEARS after flashing his washboard tum in the video for Mysterious Girl. Blimey.

‘What a day to be alive:))) #45ifeelalive,’ Pete captioned the smiley snap.

The cheeky shot soon racked up likes and the dad-of-four’s stunned fans were full of praise for his buff bod and positive attitude.

‘Wow my Monday just got better,’ one admirer admitted, whilst another said: ‘OMG!! You are not 45!!! You don’t look a day over 25, ok 26!!! ☀☀☀ #happydays @peterandre’

Meanwhile one added: ‘Oh it’s like Mysterious Girl all over again 😂’

This prompted the star to reply: ‘😂just 23 years older’

He also agreed with a comment admitting that he now has better hair than back then – well if you didn’t have a questionable ‘do in the 90s were you even really there?

Pete proved he knows how to have a laugh at himself too when he responded to a remark reading ‘If cheese had a face….’ by writing back: ‘big time 😂’

Nothing wrong with a bit of cheese, we say!

Pete’s certainly got a lot to smile about, having been enjoying plenty of family time lately.

The TV star recently had son Junior, 13, and daughter Princess, 10, living with him after coming to an agreement with ex-wife Katie Price earlier this month that they should stay with him whilst Pricey goes through the aftermath of her split from husband Kieran Hayler.

Pete – who also has Amelia, 4, and Theo, 19 months, with wife Emily – seemed full of pride over the weekend as his two eldest children prepared for their drama exams with some vocal exercises.

Both a chip off the old block, by the sounds of it!