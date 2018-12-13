Blast from the past! Peter Andre sends fans into a frenzy with sultry 90s throwback photo

This really takes us back!

We love a throwback snap, especially when it features Peter Andre in his 90s pop singing heyday.

The 45-year-old may be a little less wild now, what with being a dad-of-four and a clean cut jazz crooner, but that doesn’t stop him from taking a nostalgic walk down memory lane to his Mysterious Girl days.

The star shared a snap of an old magazine cover featuring his trademark curtains, THAT gold hoop earring and a rather sultry look on his face on his Instagram page, alongside this caption:

‘Did anyone actually find this (me) attractive back in the day???? If you did then 1. Thanks and 2. @specsavers 🙂 #tbt’

The pic naturally sent fans into a frenzy, attracting more than 4,000 likes and scores of comments from those excited to be reminded of the Pete of the past.

One fan reminisced about a time when she actually saw the celeb in the flesh writing: ‘@peterandre oh yes ! You came to my school in the 90’s to perform me and my friends were obsessed! ! Lol we even joint hands across the road to try and stop your car from leaving !! As soon as the car pulled off we all moved’

Another still seemed to hold a candle for Peter adding: ‘Many nights spent gazing at you on my bedroom wall 😘@peterandre.’

While a third gushed: ‘Yes, you were every girl’s dream and I found you incredibly attractive, and you have aged like fine wine!!..’

This isn’t the only blast from the past Peter has delighted fans with. Just last month he posted the above snap on Instagram captioning it with the words with: ‘All I can do is apologise

#thoughtitlookedgoodatthetime #throwbackthursdayeventhoughitswednesday’

And one fan couldn’t help but spot the facial similarities between him and his 11-year-old daughter Princess, writing:

‘Omg this looks exactly like princes [sic] so scary I thought she liked like Katie!’

We can see it too!