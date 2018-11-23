Throwback alert!

Just like fine wine, Peter Andre keeps getting better and better with age.

Don’t believe us? A recent throwback snap from the 45-year-old might just clear up any doubts…

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-four shared a shot from his earlier career – rocking a classic curtain fringe for the babyfaced photo.

‘All I can do is apologise #thoughtitlookedgoodatthetime #throwbackthursdayeventhoughitswednesday,’ Pete captioned the nostalgic post.

As expected, fans have been very quick to respond to the snap of the Mysterious Girl hit-maker.

‘🙈😂 We all have some hideous throw backs Pete!,’ joked one, whilst another added: ‘Yesssss 😍👌 takes me back!’

A third posted: ‘You looked good then but I’ve got to say you’ve got better with age 😃’

Pete is the father to Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, who he shares with former wife Katie Price. He also shares four-year-old daughter Amelia and two-year-old son Theodore with current wife Emily MacDonagh.

With the eldest of his brood currently living under his roof, following Katie’s recent rehab admission, Pete recently opened up about his family dynamic.

Speaking with HELLO!, he shared: ‘Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I’m stricter with Junior and Bista [Princess].’

Continuing, he added: ‘So we’ve found a happy medium. It actually works well – I’m good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she’s the same.’

Pete also added that things are very ‘chilled’ in their family home, explaining that his wife sets a ‘gentle’ tone.

‘We’ve got a really cool, calm, chilled vibe in our home. Theo’s really gentle and kind, just like Millie. Millie and Theo both have the kindness and calmness that Emily has.’

Enjoying a recent date night with his wife of over three years, Pete shared a sweet snap on Instagram.

Dressed to the nines, Emily and her hubby embraced for the shot – which Pete captioned: ‘Date night kind of :)))) @emmalloydcowell’