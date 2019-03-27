Show will air on Channel 5

Ant McPartlin certainly didn’t have an easy 2018, and now his trials and tribulations of the past year will be explored in a new documentary.

Channel 5 will air the show, and it’s been revealed that Peter Andre will feature in it.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: I’m A Celebrity 2019: ITV bosses confirm Ant McPartlin WILL return as host alongside Declan Donnelly

The 46-year-old singer spoke about the upcoming documentary in his latest column.

‘It’s basically about the pressures of the industry and the trials and tribulations facing Ant following his drink-driving arrest and rehab stint,’ he wrote.

‘I can’t give too much away because I don’t know what will make the final cut,’ he added, in his column for New! magazine.

A Channel 5 spokesperson said of the doc: ‘This film offers insight on how Ant’s world collapsed around him and how it feels to have your personal problems played out in front of the nation.

‘With Ant’s comeback due to officially go public with the next series of Britain’s Got Talent, the documentary hears from celebrities with similar experiences in the media spotlight.’

They added to the Daily Star: ‘It asks if Ant can successfully complete his recovery, reclaim and keep his place in one of the most successful TV partnerships of all time.’

Last year saw Ant split from his wife Lisa Armstrong, head to rehab and charged with drink driving following a car crash in March 2018.

The TV star took the rest of the year off, and for the first time ever, Declan Donnelly was forced to present one of their shows on his own.

The father-of-one was joined by Holly Willoughby to present the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! but Ant will resume the role later this year.