Peter Andre never shies away from showing his love for his family and he’s shared a particularly heartwarming message to mark wife Emily’s birthday.

The singer, 45, seemed lost for words when it came to celebrating his other half’s big day earlier today and posted a short but sweet tribute instead.

‘Emily……. words are not enough,’ Pete captioned a photo of Emily, who has now turned 29. ‘Happy birthday beautiful 🍰’

Awww. Fans were touched by Pete’s emotional post and many joined him in wishing Emily a happy birthday.

‘Simply Stunning⚘ Happy Birthday Emily,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Happy birthday you beautiful@person you and Peter are perfect together #soulmates’

And one added: ‘Happy birthday mrs Andre. Make it a good one! Let Peter spoil you’

It looks like Pete and Emily might have kicked off the celebrations in a very homely way, with Pete revealing last night that he was playing a board game and drinking tea.

‘Nothing like a good ole game of scrabble and a cup of tea 🙂 #scrabble #oldiebutagoodie,’ the dad-of-four wrote alongside a snap of the board.

Looks like fun! Though the picture has caused a bit of controversy after some eagle-eyed fans spotted the word ‘BLT’ on the board, which might just be pushing the rules a bit…

All Scrabble dramas aside, Emily’s birthday comes after the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary last month.

Unfortunately though Pete revealed earlier this week that he was saddened to learn that Mamhead House in Devon – the venue of their nuptials – has now gone into liquidation.

The TV star wrote in his new! magazine column: ‘It was really upsetting to learn last week that the wedding venue where Emily and I got married, Mamhead House and Castle in Devon, went into liquidation two years ago, leaving 21 couples without a venue or their money back.

‘We had a wonderful time there, so I feel really sorry for all those people who have now been left in the lurch.’