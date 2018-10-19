This is amazing!

Peter Andre might be a telly presenter, businessman and dad-of-four nowadays, but we still can’t stop picturing him with his top off dancing to Mysterious Girl.

And it looks like the former popstar has been re-living the good ol’ days as well, as he’s shared a throwback from over 20 years ago – and it’s incredible.

Taking to Instagram, 45-year-old Pete posted a photo of his retro CD cover for the 1996 track ‘A Natural Conversation’ which features the baby-faced star giving the camera his best smoulder.

Working that trademark curtains hairstyle, a black vest top and even a gold hoop earring, the 20-something telly star is a far cry from the stylish performer his fans know now.

Taking the mickey out of himself, Pete wrote next to the snap: ‘Thinking I was Eminem back in the day. More like Snickers……geddit? #tbt.’

And his 965k followers found the whole thing hilarious, as one wrote: ‘My god this is taken it back I loved you 😂😂😂😂🙈🙈’

‘Omg ! You were my first crush @peterandre lol,’ said another.

A third added: ‘You are one of these people who get better looking as you get older xx.’

While a fourth noticed how much Pete looks like his eldest son, writing: ‘Wow your so like junior..’

This isn’t the first time Pete has been compared to the 13-year-old – who he shares with ex Katie Price – as fans went wild for the star’s ‘mini-me’ earlier in the week.

After sharing a snap of the teen’s new hair cute, fans rushed to point out how much Junior was growing up to look like his famous dad. Aw!

Telly star Pete met ex-wife Katie on I’m A Celebrity in 2004 and the pair married just a year later before having kids Junior and Princess, 11, together.

Peter is currently looking after the children full time while their mum continues to be treated for PTSD in rehab following her drink drive charge earlier this month.

It’s also thought the kids will be spending Christmas with their dad, his wife Emily MacDonagh and their two children Amelia, four, and Theo, one, as KP works on her mental health.