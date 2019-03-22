Is that you, Pete?

Peter Andre had fans do a double take as he shared an epic throwback snap of himself in the ‘90s on Thursday.

The 46-year-old looked unrecognisable with long hair falling over his face and wearing a white string vest in the hilarious Insta pic – which fans absolutely loved!

Struggling to find the words to explain the photo, Pete simply captioned it: ‘I can’t even explain this #tbt #throwbackthursday. Plse forgive.’

Fans certainly saw the funny side, with many thanking the pop star for ‘making their day’ with his retro throwback.

One said: ‘I can’t stop laughing at this my god.’

Another added: ‘This has literally made my day! Have no regrets ever! Just brilliant x.’

A third said: ‘NO need to explain anything, and all is forgiven 😉.’

While a fourth added: ‘Omg Pete your hair 😂😂😂😂 body on point tho jheeeeeez 💪🏼😈💪🏼.’

And a fifth said: ‘Omg the hair 🙈🙊😂🤣.’

Others couldn’t resist comparing him to Johnny Depp‘s iconic ‘90s film character, Edward Scissorhands – with Vicky Pattison even sharing in the joke.

The former Geordie Shore star, 31, said: ‘Hahahahaha you look like Edward scissor hands in a string vest mate.’

Another fan commented: ‘Edward scissorhands wants his hair back sorry had to lol.’

There were also comparisons to Tarzan, The Incredible Hulk and Rambo.

Meanwhile, Peter’s transformations keep coming as he revealed some happy news this week.

Taking to social media, he revealed he’s been nominated for an award at the North Hollywood Cinefest, held later this month, that saw him ditch his squeaky clean image.

Last summer, dad-of-four Pete landed himself a lead role in movie The Inheritance, which sees him play a heavily tattooed heroine addict.

Next to a clip announcing the rest of the nominations, Pete wrote: ‘Wow wow wow . I’ve been nominated for best actor at the North Hollywood Film Festival. Just being nominated is EVERYTHING. Nothing else needs to happen. So so happy.’