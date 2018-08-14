Sad news three years after the couple's big day

Peter Andre has spoken of his sadness after the venue of his wedding to wife Emily went into liquidation.

The couple tied the knot at Mamhead House in Devon three years ago but the venue has since hit problems, resulting in several other couples being let down.

Pete, 45, wrote in his new! magazine column: ‘It was really upsetting to learn last week that the wedding venue where Emily and I got married, Mamhead House and Castle in Devon, went into liquidation two years ago, leaving 21 couples without a venue or their money back.

‘We had a wonderful time there, so I feel really sorry for all those people who have now been left in the lurch.’

Pete admitted that, whilst there were a few issues with getting the venue ready for his own nuptials, it will always hold a special place in his heart.

‘Emily and I were the first ones to have a wedding there back in 2015, but they had to rush to finish it for us,’ the dad-of-four explained.

‘They were still working on it when we got married, but because we wanted it so much we didn’t mind.

‘It’s one of those places you fall in love with straightaway. Our thoughts are with you guys.’ Aww, how sad is that?

Meanwhile, Pete recently jetted off with 28-year-old Emily for a romantic break to his native Cyprus and couldn’t resist giving fans an insight with some adorable photos as they visited Larnaca Salt Lake.

Meanwhile, mum-of-two Emily – who shares kids Amelia, four, and one-year-old Theo with her hubby – recently hit back at trolls who’ve mocked her marriage and argued that the difference in their ages doesn’t affect their relationship.

‘I think that age is just a number,’ the doctor wrote in her OK! magazine column. ‘If you are compatible as a couple then your age is completely irrelevant.

‘Pete and I always joke that I act a few years older and he acts a few years younger so we meet in the middle.’