You've been warned!

Peter Andre has warned fans that he has an imposter on Facebook.

The 46-year-old asked his admirers to be vigilant after he was alerted to a scam artist allegedly trying to con people out of thousands of pounds for fake meet-and-greets.

Peter admitted he only found out about the crime after one of his fans contacted him to ask if he had sent them a friend request.

‘I was like, “No, that’s definitely not me!”’ he said in his column for new! magazine .

‘Then another got in touch to say the people pretending to be me tried to get thousands of pounds out of her.

‘They’ve also been messaging people saying I’m going to be at a certain place at a certain time when I’m not.’

He warned: ‘This has now turned into an investigation, so if you receive a message on Facebook Messenger, Instagram or Twitter asking for any kind of money or bank details, please do not reply – report it.’

Meanwhile, Peter’s weekly instalment for the magazine made no reference to his on-going battle with ex-wife Katie Price.

Katie, 40, recently appeared on Good Morning Britain where she launched into an almighty rant about her ex banning her from filming their kids, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, for her reality show, ‘My Crazy Life’.

‘I’m actually cheesed off with Pete,’ she explained to presenters Piers Morgan, 53, and Susanna Reid, 48, on Monday.

She continued: ‘When people watch my show, it doesn’t show Princess and Junior.

‘He won’t allow me to film with them, he won’t allow me to do photoshoots with them and he’s a massive hypocrite.’

Explaining that both parents have to agree before her kids can be filmed, the Loose Women star blasted: ‘He’s really selfish and the kids miss out on it.’

According to The Sun, Peter will only allow them to appear on the show once Katie has proved she is ‘sorting her life out’.

‘If Katie’s life wasn’t as crazy and if she was prepared to actually prove that it could go back to normal, I’m sure things would go back to how they were,’ a source said.