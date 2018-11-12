The couple have opened up about their family

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh have opened up about their ‘calm and laid back’ home life in a brand new interview.

The pair – who have been married for three years and share two kids together Amelia, four and one-year-old Theo – have now credited their happy relationship to banning booze.

‘We’ve been together for six-and-a-half years and, while we’re out of the honeymoon phase, we still enjoy quality time together,’ Emily said.

Before adding: ‘Neither of us drinks alcohol; I think drinking can sometimes cause rows.’

Speaking to OK! magazine, she continued: ‘It’s very rare one of us isn’t at home with the kids – that’s important to us.

‘We have the same values, and we instil those values in the kids. We’re both very calm and laid back and we have a really relaxed family atmosphere.’

Dad-of-four Pete then gushed their ‘relationship gets better every day,’ telling the magazine: ‘Emily saves lives at work and then comes home and is amazing with the kids. Her work is so much more important that mine could ever be!’

Meanwhile, as the happy couple gush over their family life, Pete’s ex wife Katie has faced a turbulent few months.

Their kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11 have been living with their dad as Pricey tries to overcome her financial and mental health struggles.

After checking into rehab centre The Priory last month for post-traumatic stress disorder, the mum-of-five was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on the way home from her ex boyfriend Kris Boyson‘s 30th birthday party.

And it looks like things are only getting more dramatic for the Loose Women star as she took to Instagram to declare her love for Kris and even revealed she wants to marry him over the weekend.

In a series of now-deleted posts, KP wrote: ‘I wanna marry you because you’re the first person I wanna look at when I wake up in the morning, and the only one I wanna kiss goodnight.’