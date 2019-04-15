Emily has praised her husband

Peter Andre’s wife Emily has revealed rare details about their family life with their kids in a candid new chat.

The couple usually like to keep their private life to themselves, but now the 29-year-old has opened up about how she’s been spending time with four-year-old Amelia and Theo, two.

‘It’s been a busy time with the kids being off school for Easter,’ she said.

‘I’ve done lots of baking with them and we’ve made chocolate cupcakes, bread and soup – I’ve felt like a domestic goddess!’

Emily – who married Pete in 2015 – also went on to gush over her husband following a sweet message he put on social media last week.

Popstar Pete shared an adorable tribute to his other half while thanking her for looking after the kids while he travelled to America on a work trip.

He penned: ‘For the first time in 45 years things are looking incredible for me here in America and I’m so grateful.

‘Through it all, you Emily are my rock and I love you. I’m putting it on here so everyone knows what a legend you are. Behind every man……..’

Responding to the cute caption, Emily wrote in her OK! magazine column: ‘It’s very sweet and I appreciate being appreciated. It’s very nice because I do think sometimes mums get forgotten when they’re at home with the kids.’

She added: ‘As I’ve always said, sometimes it’s harder being at home than being at work! I’m very lucky to be able to do a bit of both.’

This comes after Pete’s ex Katie Price hit the headlines again over the weekend when she jetted to Ibiza with boyfriend Kris Boyson while leaving eldest son Harvey behind.

After she was criticised for not taking the 16-year-old with them, 40-year-old Katie sassily hit back that his passport had expired, sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories.

She slammed: ‘The real reason Harvey wasn’t with me on holiday with my mum was because his passport had expired.

‘Please stop listening to stupid ‘sources’ and he was not left with Lauren. So can the papers please stop writing this cr**.’

Before adding: ‘Thank you.’

However, despite trying to silence her haters, some eagle-eyed followers have since pointed out Harvey’s passport actually appeared to expire in July 2018.

As well as this, the corners seem to have been cut off, which would only happen when a new, valid passport is sent out.