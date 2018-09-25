The mum-of-two has given fans a glimpse into their home

Peter Andre‘s wife Emily MacDonagh has now opened up about their adorable family life and the joys of being a ‘hands on mum’.

Emily is mum to kids Amelia, four, and one-year-old Theo with her hubby, as well as looking after Pete’s kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, who he shares with ex Katie Price.

And now the mother-of-two has revealed she’s struggling to adapt to having an empty house now that the youngsters have gone back to school after the holidays.

‘I was so busy with the kids over the summer so these quiet times will take some getting used to,’ the 29-year-old admitted.

