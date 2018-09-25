The mum-of-two has given fans a glimpse into their home
Peter Andre‘s wife Emily MacDonagh has now opened up about their adorable family life and the joys of being a ‘hands on mum’.
Emily is mum to kids Amelia, four, and one-year-old Theo with her hubby, as well as looking after Pete’s kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, who he shares with ex Katie Price.
And now the mother-of-two has revealed she’s struggling to adapt to having an empty house now that the youngsters have gone back to school after the holidays.
‘I was so busy with the kids over the summer so these quiet times will take some getting used to,’ the 29-year-old admitted.
‘It’s been so strange with just Theo in the house, and when he has a long nap in the day I don’t know what to do with myself!’
Speaking to OK! magazine, Emily – who is a trained junior doctor – added: ‘I’m hoping to be able to do things with Theo that I’ve wanted to do for a while, like take him to swimming and other classes with just children his age’.
This comes after 45-year-old Peter confessed he would love to have more kids with his wife in an interview last week.
However, it looks like Emily isn’t exactly on board just yet, as she explained: ‘Pete said in his recent interview that he wants one more child, but I can’t say I’m on the same page at the moment.
‘I think he’s forgotten about the sleepless nights with Theo at the start!
‘Maybe when I’ve dedicated a few years to my career I will think about having some more, as I really want to get stuck into it next year.’
Meanwhile, as Peter and Emily gush over their private life, Katie Price admitted herself to rehab following a stint of wild partying over the weekend.
The mum-of-five – who also shares kids Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with ex Kieran Hayler, and Harvey, 16, with Dwight Yorke – is currently being treated at the Priory for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) after her family urged her to get help.
She was also recently filmed rapping ‘I love coke’ in Majorca.
Speaking about Pricey’s state of mind, her mum Amy told The Sun: ‘No mum or dad wants to see their child treated like this, watch as they crumble, and feel powerless to help. It’s unbearable.’