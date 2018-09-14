ITV viewers loved Pete's cooking segment

Let’s face it, Peter Andre is total dad goals. When he’s not sharing adorable snaps of his brood on Instagram, the father-of-four is gushing over his kids at every opportunity.

And the family man has melted hearts once again as he appeared on Lorraine next to wife Emily MacDonagh today to present new cooking segment ‘Cyprus Kitchen’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The 45-year-old and his other half looked more loved-up than ever as they poked fun at each other while making a lamb kleftico dish.

As Pete started naming ingredients in Greek, Emily, 29, interrupted: ‘Are you sure? That just sounds like the English word with a bit added on the end!’

And the telly star tried out his best dad jokes, when he quipped: ‘They should make a movie out of this and call it the ‘Lambshank Redemption’.

More: Peter Andre puts Katie Price drama aside to celebrate daughter Amelia’s first day at school: ‘So proud’

As his wife giggled, Pete joked: ‘Don’t laugh out of pity!’

If all this flirting wasn’t adorable enough, Pete then finished the segment by saying ‘I love you’ in Greek, before kissing a mum-of-two Emily on the cheek.

And fans of the show absolutely loved the husband-and-wife duo – who are parents to children Amelia, four, and one-year-old Theo – as they took to Twitter to praise them.

‘I really like Emily and Peter Andre’, said one viewer, and a second agreed, ‘Anyone else just love Peter Andre’s wife Emily? She seems so nice!’

A third added, ‘Pete and Emily are ridiculously adorable’, while a fourth wrote, ‘Loving the cooking in Cyprus on Lorraine.’

This comes as Pete’s ex wife Katie Price has been facing a whole load of drama over the past few weeks.

Following her messy split from ex Kieran Hayler, he recently moved out of their £2million mansion into his Nan’s house along with KP’s youngest kids Jett, five, and Bunny, four.

Meanwhile, there’s also been speculation that Pete has gained extended custody of children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, as Pricey hasn’t been snapped with them since summer.

Let’s hope Pricey gets herself back on track soon!