These two look so loved-up!

Peter Andre has jetted off with wife Emily for a romantic break to his native Cyprus and couldn’t resist giving fans an insight with some adorable photos.

The singer cuddled up to his other half yesterday as they visited Larnaca Salt Lake, which is the largest lake in Cyprus and is an area of natural beauty.

Pete, 45, and Emily, 28, certainly seemed impressed when they posed for a smiley selfie at the site, which Pete simply captioned: ‘Salt lake, Larnaca, Cyprus. 😍’

Awww, cute!

The dad-of-four also shared a snap of Emily as she stood on the sand whilst soaking up the atmosphere.

Salt lake, Larnaca, Cyprus. A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Aug 5, 2018 at 6:56am PDT

Pete’s fans loved the stunning pictures and many praised the couple for being, well, couple goals.

‘Radiant! Just lovely!🤗 You are gorgeous together! And what a beautiful place too!’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Beautiful photo & it depicts a loving husband and wife who are perfect for each other.’

And one added: ‘Awww great pic. Emily seems so lovely. Ur a gorgeous couple’

Emily’s not always so up for having her photo taken though, as Pete proved earlier on when he tried to take a snap of her…

Oh Emily, what are you like?

Pete and his family have been staying in a luxury villa during the visit to Cyprus and it looks like they’ve been having a ball.

It comes after Pete and doctor Emily revealed last week that they’d been filming an upcoming segment for ITV’s Lorraine all about Greek food.

Meanwhile it was recently claimed that Pete apparently wants to help ex-wife Katie Price to ‘return to the best version of herself’ as she reportedly battles financial issues as well as going through a split from husband Kieran Hayler.

‘Pete has been very supportive to Kate and he wants her to be the best that she can be,’ a source told the Daily Record. ‘They go through their ups and downs but he is trying to help her.’

Katie, 40, and Pete were married from 2005 until 2009 and share son Junior, 13, and daughter Princess, 11.

Pete went on to wed Emily in 2015 and they are parents to Amelia, 4, and Theo, 21 months.