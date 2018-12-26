OMG PICS: Inside the Beckhams’ lavish Christmas celebration

The family aren't shy about sharing their extravagant lives on social media, and this Christmas was no different...

We can’t get enough of the Beckhams, or their Instagram shares, and over the festive period the family didn’t disappoint as they gave us a sneak peek into how they celebrate Christmas.

Victoria, 44, David, 43 and children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz , 13, and Harper, seven, were joined by Victoria’s sister Louise and parents Jackie and Tony for the big day, sharing several adorable photos with their millions of social media followers.

Former footballer David kicked off the festivities with two hilarious snaps. In the first he is sporting reindeer antlers – topless we might add – alongside the caption: ‘Good Morning and Happy Christmas Eve.. Can you tell I’m slightly excited… Chestnuts roasting on an open fire and all that.’

In the second, he wishes family friend Elton John a merry Christmas while wearing Elton’s glittery specs, writing: ‘Merry Christmas Uncle Elton.’

The party didn’t end there, however. On the big day, David turned his hand to cooking as he carved the turkey looking dapper in suspenders and a red pinstripe top.

Victoria’s sister Louise also shared snaps of the expensive tipple the adults were glugging for Christmas – Don Julio 1942 tequila, worth £125 a bottle and carafes of red wine.

The family pooches weren’t left out of the Christmas activities. Victoria and David’s dogs Fig and Olive featured in many of the holiday snaps, including this cute photo taken by keen photographer Brooklyn.

The eldest Beckham son also uploaded images of his grandma and brother Romeo before sharing pics of his favourite Christmas treats including biscuits, Wispa, and a Dairy Milk alongside a bottle of Corona Beer – delicious!

The Beckhams didn’t reveal much about the presents they received, although Victoria did reveal that Harper was gifted with a pair of ice skates for Christmas, inspired by I, Tonya, the biopic about American figure skater Tonya Harding starring Margot Robbie.

We expect these weren’t the only lavish gifts Harper or the rest of the Beckham clan received since it was recently revealed that the family just enjoyed a huge £29.9 million payout from Beckham Brand Holdings, which looks after Victoria’s fashion label and David’s image rights.

Can we get an invite next year?!