The former stripper spoils his son as he celebrates his 5th birthday...

Kieran Hayler has proven he can be a dating dad after he pulled out all the stops to ensure son Jett had a memorable birthday party.

The 31-year-old former stripper is currently amid a divorce drama with wife Katie Price, who is mother to his son Jett, five and daughter Bunny, four, but that hasn’t stopped him from splashing out and spoiling his child on their birthday.

Kieran uploaded a snap to celebrate Jett’s fifth birthday, which he captioned: ‘Happy 5th birthday to not only my best friend but my gorgeous little boy!! Love you jett with all my heart.’ followed by four love heart emojis.

The youngster was spoiled by having not one but two cakes made – a crocodile and a princess castle cake – by his mum Wendy.

Kieran shared snaps of his mother’s remarkable baking skills to his Instastory which he captioned, ‘Mum did good making the cakes again!!!’

It’s understood Kieran has moved in with his nan in a bid to make some cash ahead of the divorce and he’s reportedly sold his wedding ring.

A source previously revealed how Kieran was focusing on being a father while Katie flaunted off her new man Kris Boyson.

The insider said: ‘Kieran knows he wasn’t an angel while they were together but, in his opinion, Kate is out of control. He’s known about Kris for weeks and has been sat at home with the kids while Kate enjoys boozy nights out.

‘Kate’s been less than subtle and is almost definitely rubbing Kieran’s face in her new relationship. But she’s only making herself look bad, while Kieran plays the doting dad.’

Earlier this year, while Katie celebrated her milestone birthday with a trip to Europe, Kieran cared for their children Jett, four, and Bunny, three, as well as Katie’s 16-year-old son Harvey, who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome and partial sightedness.