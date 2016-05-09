PICTURES Celebrity beards: See the famous men rocking hot facial hair including Ant McPartlin!

These fellas prove a bit of fuzz is all good!

Celebrity beards are a real thing right now, it seems.

Many of our favourite famous men are rocking facial hair and looking super hot in the process, so we feel it’s time to pay tribute to this rather dashing trend.

Behold, our gallery of the best beards of the showbiz world – you’re welcome.

Ant McPartlin is a new addition to the celebrity beards club, having unveiled his new fuzz at London’s BAFTA TV Awards in May 2016.

The stubble might only be a small difference to the presenter’s look but it quickly sent Twitter into a spin and seems to have turned Ant into a real heartthrob.

‘Think I might quite fancy Ant Mcpartlin with a beard,’ one observed confessed.

Another wrote: ‘Ant McPartlin has a beard and I swear I’ve just fell in love with him’

It’s a yes from us, Ant!

Declan Donnelly’s TV partner in crime joins a host of other famous men who know how to work their whiskers.

Prince Harry was always one of our favourite members of the royal family and he totally sealed the deal when he decided to grow a beard. *heart melts*

Fingers crossed he’ll keep his rugged facial fuzz for some time yet!

Other male stars have certainly stayed faithful to the bearded trend. David Beckham, never one to shy away from experimenting with his style, is definitely a fan of stubble these days – and so are we!

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson has also become a champion for the bristly look. Ever since he unveiled his dramatic transformation as a coach on The Voice the singer has often sported a beard.

Celebrities such as Zayn Malik seem to have used the sexy look as a means of reinvention. The former One Direction star has tried out different styles since he left the band and we’re loving his latest bit of fuzz!

Check out our pictures below so see which other celebrity beards are getting us all in a fluster…

Anna Francis