The Good Morning Britain host is being ridiculed over "gross" body part...

Piers Morgan couldn’t resist sharing a snap of himself holding a glass of wine in an idyllic location but his gloating unexpectedly grossed fans out.

The journalist turned TV presenter uploaded a snap of himself holding a glass of wine and simply captioned it ‘Sante!’ as he shared a view of the scenery as he enjoys his holiday in Saint-Tropez, France.

In taking a break from filming Good Morning Britain, Piers is currently being covered by host Richard Madeley, but fans were quick to spot something gross in Piers’ idyllic snap as his thumb appeared to be a unsightly colour and looked all battered around the nail.

One fan wrote, ‘That thumb is too distracting, I’m sorry!’ which prompted Piers to reply, ‘Haha it’s the filter relax.’

But that didn’t stop a flurry of responses from people who were equally put off by the look of his thumb.

One wrote, ‘What actually happened to that thumb? Um, nice view…but that thumb????’, another said, ‘Sorry @piersmorgan I just can’t see past that thumb.’

Another congratulated the star on his latest Piers Morgan Life Stories, telling him, ‘Well deserved after a quite brilliant interview with Mel B’ to which Piers replied, ‘Thanks mate, much appreciated.‘

And as Piers Morgan Life Stories continue, he revealed on his Instagram that the legendary presenter Sir Michael Parkinson would be his next guest. He wrote, ‘*COMING ON SATURDAY* Finally, I get the great man into MY chair. Delighted to confirm that Sir Michael Parkinson is my next Life Stories guest. Airs on Saturday, ITV, 10pm – and it’s brilliant. #Parky #LifeStories’

Piers also recently celebrated his dad’s birthday and paid tribute to the man who “gave me the following brilliant advice: ‘Always be polite to policemen and always buy the best French wine you can afford…'” before adding ‘Just a shame he’s a Spurs Fan.’