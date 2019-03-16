As Kylie becomes the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire, Piers Morgan weighs in...





You can rely on Piers Morgan to have an opinion on just about anything, and Kylie Jenner becoming a billionaire was no exception.

It wasn’t the fact that Kylie, 21, is at the helm of a business worth £1b that got under Piers’ skin but, more the statement that she is self-made.

Addressing a magazine’s claims that Kylie is the youngest self-made billionaire in history, Piers commented: ‘So when you say she’s a self-made billionaire, what you mean is that her sister had sex with somebody and the tape got leaked and then the family cashed in. I think that is a more accurate assessment of this thrilling entrepreneurial story of triumph against all adversity.’

The youngest of momager Kris Jenner’s brood has amounted her fortune through Kylie Cosmetics, a make-up brand that specialises in lip kits that give the illusion of a fuller pout – something that Kylie is well known for.

And Piers also hit out at her appearance…

‘The thing about Kylie Jenner is that she’s not even that good looking. Is she?’ the presenter blurted out, as a gobsmacked Susanna Reid attempted to defend the reality star.

‘I would have her as number four on the list of Kardashians,’ he continued. ‘Kendall is the only one you can honestly say is model quality, Kylie is as dim as a lump of bread.’

The GMB host, 53, has made no secret of his dislike for the Kardashian/Jenner clan, regularly bashing Kim over her love for sharing semi-naked selfies with her millions of fans.

Kim responded by putting Piers on her ‘hate list’ alongside Taylor Swift, Bette Midler and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Piers bothered? We doubt it.